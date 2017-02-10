Lebanese president in Egypt, defends ...

Lebanese president in Egypt, defends Hezbollah's arms

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

In this Oct. 20, 2016 file photo, Christian leader Michel Aoun speaks to journalists in Beirut, Lebanon. The newly elected Lebanese President Michel Aoun arrived in Egypt for the first time since his inauguration, shortly after defending the militant group Hezbollah's arms role in a Sunday interview with Egyptian TV network CBC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab 13 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Germany said to scrap summit with Israel over o... 19 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 20 hr Ainu 32
News Netanyahu pledges to promote 'responsible polic... Sun Captain Yesterday 1
News Ambassador Haley opposed Palestinian UN appoint... Sun Jeff Brightone 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Sun Ize Found 71,363
News Trump says walls work: 'Just ask Israel' Feb 10 True Judgment 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,663 • Total comments across all topics: 278,846,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC