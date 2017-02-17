Leaflets dropped over western Mosul to warn of Iraqi military offensive
The Iraqi Air Force dropped millions of leaflets over western Mosul late Saturday warning residents of an offensive by ground forces on the ISIS-held part of the city, which has so far been targeted only by airstrikes. Iraqi forces have had control of the eastern part of the city, which is divided by the Tigris River, since January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|40 min
|Barmsweb
|148
|Jewish identity in a pickle
|4 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|2
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|16 hr
|Tim
|5
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|17 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10)
|23 hr
|Jefferson
|355
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sat
|Ize Found
|71,374
|Largest branch of American Judaism opposes Trum...
|Sat
|DUI Gorka
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC