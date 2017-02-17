Leaflets dropped over western Mosul t...

Leaflets dropped over western Mosul to warn of Iraqi military offensive

The Iraqi Air Force dropped millions of leaflets over western Mosul late Saturday warning residents of an offensive by ground forces on the ISIS-held part of the city, which has so far been targeted only by airstrikes. Iraqi forces have had control of the eastern part of the city, which is divided by the Tigris River, since January.

