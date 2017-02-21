Kurdish reporter Shifa Gardi killed i...

Kurdish reporter Shifa Gardi killed in Iraq

Read more: WFFT-TV Fort Wayne

A reporter and anchor for an Iraqi Kurdish TV station was killed Saturday while working on the front lines as Iraqi forces battle ISIS for the city of Mosul. Shifa Gardi, 30, a beloved journalist in a male-dominated profession, died in a roadside bomb blast that also injured her cameraman, Younis Mustafa, according to her employer, Rudaw.

