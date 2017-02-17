Katie Price accuses Dwight Yorke of n...

Katie Price accuses Dwight Yorke of not seeing son Harvey in 10 years

Model Katie Price has accused ex Dwight Yorke of not having visited their son in 10 years after the footballer complained about being a victim of the US travel ban. Former Manchester United player Dwight said he had been stopped trying to get into the US on Friday because of an Iranian stamp in his passport from a visit to Tehran in 2015, when he had played on a "World Stars" side against "Iranian Stars" in a charity match.

