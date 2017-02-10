Jordan hands 15-year prison terms for...

Jordan hands 15-year prison terms for 8 in alleged Islamic State plots

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

Jordan's state security court has sentenced eight men to 15-year prison terms for involvement in alleged plans by the extremist Islamic State group to attack a military airport, military personnel, foreign aircraft and foreign embassies in the kingdom. The sentences are part of an ongoing crackdown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... 1 hr Texxy the Selfie Cat 8
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 4 hr Barmsweb 159
News New hope for Yazidi women raped and tortured by... 6 hr Humanspirit 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 15 hr TRD 71,389
News Middle Israel:Under new management 20 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Wed shkreli zionism 121,925
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Wed israel is Sodom 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,313 • Total comments across all topics: 279,111,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC