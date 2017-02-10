Jordan hands 15-year prison terms for 8 in alleged Islamic State plots
Jordan's state security court has sentenced eight men to 15-year prison terms for involvement in alleged plans by the extremist Islamic State group to attack a military airport, military personnel, foreign aircraft and foreign embassies in the kingdom. The sentences are part of an ongoing crackdown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates...
|1 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|8
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|4 hr
|Barmsweb
|159
|New hope for Yazidi women raped and tortured by...
|6 hr
|Humanspirit
|1
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|15 hr
|TRD
|71,389
|Middle Israel:Under new management
|20 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Wed
|shkreli zionism
|121,925
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Wed
|israel is Sodom
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC