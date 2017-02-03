Jeremy Corbyn calls on the PM to stand up for rights of Palestinian people
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who is to visit 10 Downing Street on Monday for talks with Theresa May Jeremy Corbyn has called on Theresa May to stand up for the rights of the Palestinian people when she meets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday. The Labour leader said that it was "simply not good enough" for Mrs May to say that Israeli settlement building on occupied Palestinian land undermined trust in the Middle East peace process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Falmouth Packet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|2 min
|Barmsweb
|129
|White House vows to fight judge's order on trav...
|2 hr
|Ms Sassy
|113
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|6 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|35
|Fake Jew to appeal rape case (Jul '10)
|8 hr
|Phart Like a Soldier
|7
|new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira...
|10 hr
|gwww
|5
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|10 hr
|El Cacique
|39
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|11 hr
|TRD
|71,349
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC