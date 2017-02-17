Israeli leader lauds 'new day' in relations with Trump's US
" Israel's leader says President Donald Trump told him it was a "new day" in Israeli-American relations. Benjamin Netanyahu told his Cabinet Sunday that last week's meeting with Trump in Washington was "historic" and strengthened the two countries' longtime alliance.
