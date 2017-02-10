Israeli forces begin evacuating 9 set...

Israeli forces begin evacuating 9 settler homes in West Bank

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Penticton Herald

OFRA, Palestinian Territory - Israeli forces began evacuating nine homes in the West Bank settlement of Ofra on Tuesday, following a Supreme Court decision that ruled they were built on private Palestinian land. Dozens of settlers and their supporters were protesting on the rooftops as military and police forces handed the evacuation orders to settler leaders and asked them to co-operate peacefully and avoid confrontation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... 6 hr muzzRscum 1
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 8 hr yehoshooah adam 182
News Don't get fooled again on Iran 12 hr Recognize radical... 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 21 hr TRD 71,401
News Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06) Mon Lorraine Belloni 58
News Ellison, in run up to DNC chair election, calls... Feb 26 Faith Michigan 6
News Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09) Feb 24 Sneaky Phart 124
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,243 • Total comments across all topics: 279,215,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC