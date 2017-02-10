Israeli forces begin evacuating 9 settler homes in West Bank
OFRA, Palestinian Territory - Israeli forces began evacuating nine homes in the West Bank settlement of Ofra on Tuesday, following a Supreme Court decision that ruled they were built on private Palestinian land. Dozens of settlers and their supporters were protesting on the rooftops as military and police forces handed the evacuation orders to settler leaders and asked them to co-operate peacefully and avoid confrontation.
