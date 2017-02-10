Israel to probe German submarine purc...

Israel to probe German submarine purchase

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Israel's Attorney General has ordered an investigation into the purchase of German submarines months after it emerged that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's attorney represented the German firm involved in the $1.5 billion deal. The Justice Ministry said Monday the decision was made after evidence pointed to "reasonable suspicion" of individuals involved in the case.

Chicago, IL

