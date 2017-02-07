Israel passes law legalizing thousand...

Israel passes law legalizing thousands of settlement homes

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

The Israeli parliament's adoption of a contentious law meant to retroactively legalize thousands of West Bank settlement homes built unlawfully on private Palestinian land is expected to trigger international outrage and a flurry of lawsuits against the measure. The explosive law, approved by lawmakers late on Monday, is the latest in a series of pro-settler steps taken by Israel's hard-line government since the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements 3 hr Fcuk Dick 2
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... 4 hr Captain Yesterday 46
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 5 hr Ize Found 71,352
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 7 hr Barmsweb 141
News 'Children of illegal immigrants flooding Tel Av... 10 hr tomin cali 1
News Israel just passed a law legalizing West Bank s... 10 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News US Jewish groups slam Israel's move to legalize... 10 hr Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,513 • Total comments across all topics: 278,652,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC