Israel orders senior Hamas prisoner - held for 33 years then freed...
A Palestinian activist says an Israeli court has ordered a senior Hamas member to complete his life sentence, after the man was freed in a 2011 swap of hundreds of inmates for an Israeli soldier held by Hamas. At the time of the exchange, Nael Barghouti had served 33 years for participating in the kidnapping and killing of an Israeli soldier, making him one of the longest-held Palestinians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|35 min
|Barmsweb
|170
|Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09)
|5 hr
|Sneaky Phart
|124
|Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess
|6 hr
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Ellison, in run up to DNC chair election, calls...
|6 hr
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ...
|6 hr
|Faith Michigan
|1
|McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates...
|9 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|8
|New hope for Yazidi women raped and tortured by...
|15 hr
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC