Israel orders senior Hamas prisoner - held for 33 years then freed...

21 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

A Palestinian activist says an Israeli court has ordered a senior Hamas member to complete his life sentence, after the man was freed in a 2011 swap of hundreds of inmates for an Israeli soldier held by Hamas. At the time of the exchange, Nael Barghouti had served 33 years for participating in the kidnapping and killing of an Israeli soldier, making him one of the longest-held Palestinians.

