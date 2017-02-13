Israel leadera s White House trip clouded in uncertainty
Israel's prime minister heads to Washington this week for a high-profile meeting with President Donald Trump that suddenly is clouded in uncertainty. After embracing Israel's hard-line nationalist right throughout his presidential campaign, Trump appears to have softened some of his positions on key issues since taking office.
|Ex-backup Imri Ziv belts way to Eurovision contest
|2 hr
|Parden Pard
|1
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|16 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Germany said to scrap summit with Israel over o...
|22 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|23 hr
|Ainu
|32
|Netanyahu pledges to promote 'responsible polic...
|Sun
|Captain Yesterday
|1
|Ambassador Haley opposed Palestinian UN appoint...
|Sun
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sun
|Ize Found
|71,363
