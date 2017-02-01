Israel evacuates West Bank outpost amid new settlement binge
Israeli forces uprooted this West Bank outpost on Wednesday, removing residents and hundreds of their supporters in sometimes violent clashes as they dismantled a community that has become a symbol of Jewish settler defiance. The evacuation, which followed years of legal battles, came amid a flurry of bold new settlement moves by Israel's government, which has been buoyed by the election of President Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Ize Found
|71,336
|House bill to cut UN funding over anti-settleme...
|7 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|8 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|113
|Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash
|9 hr
|mr large
|2
|Citing Arab bans on Israelis, Dutch anti-Islam ...
|15 hr
|AussieBobby
|13
|Israel greenlights 3,000 new settler homes hour...
|16 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'...
|Wed
|o see the light
|80
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC