IS using drones, other innovating tactics with deadly effect
First the tiny drones buzz overhead to observe Iraqi soldiers. Then, the Islamic State group's flying machines return to drop a small explosive device to sow panic among security forces - or deadlier still, to help guide a suicide car bomber to a target.
