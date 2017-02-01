IS using drones, other innovating tac...

IS using drones, other innovating tactics with deadly effect

19 hrs ago

First the tiny drones buzz overhead to observe Iraqi soldiers. Then, the Islamic State group's flying machines return to drop a small explosive device to sow panic among security forces - or deadlier still, to help guide a suicide car bomber to a target.

