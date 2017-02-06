IS suspects detained in Turkey raids ...

IS suspects detained in Turkey raids rises to nearly 750

15 hrs ago

Anti-terrorism police launched the security operation against people with alleged links to IS early Sunday, conducting simultaneous raids in 29 provinces, including Istanbul, Ankara and the border provinces of Gaziantep and Sanliurfa. The Interior Ministry released a statement Monday saying that 748 people have been detained in the police sweep, but did not give their nationalities.

