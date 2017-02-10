IS stashed treasures in trenches, sma...

IS stashed treasures in trenches, smashed walls to shock

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

For the roomful of archaeologists, scholars and Iraqi cultural officials on Friday, each neighborhood conquered in Mosul brought them one step closer to learning the fate of the ancient sites and artifacts seized by the Islamic State group. At a two-day UNESCO conference, Iraqi officials are asking for money and expertise to reclaim the cultural heritage that is on the verge of complete destruction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 35 min yehoshooah adam 164
News Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09) 1 hr Sneaky Phart 124
News Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess 2 hr Faith Michigan 1
News Ellison, in run up to DNC chair election, calls... 2 hr Faith Michigan 1
News Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ... 2 hr Faith Michigan 1
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... 5 hr Texxy the Selfie Cat 8
News New hope for Yazidi women raped and tortured by... 11 hr Humanspirit 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,869 • Total comments across all topics: 279,115,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC