IS counterattacks as Iraqi forces prepare for Mosul push
Hamadaniyah, Iraq a The Iraqi army has been moving troops around Mosul ahead of an expected push to retake its western half from the Islamic State group in the final decisive battle for the city, a commander said Tuesday. "We are preparing ... to launch a big operation in order to liberate the rest of Mosul," said Brig.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White House vows to fight judge's order on trav...
|6 hr
|Prophet Atlantis
|161
|Trump won't insist on a two-state solution for ...
|8 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|White House: Mideast peace may not be 2-state s...
|9 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Friends' Central School suspends teachers over ...
|17 hr
|Joel
|2
|Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israel's settlement p...
|18 hr
|Mkz6
|1
|Minister claims Netanyahu, Trump will push for ...
|18 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ex-backup Imri Ziv belts way to Eurovision contest
|22 hr
|Parden Pard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC