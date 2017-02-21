Iraqi Shiite militias push to take vi...

Iraqi Shiite militias push to take villages west of Mosul

Iraq's government-sanctioned paramilitary forces, made up mainly of Shiite militiamen, have launched a new push to capture villages west of the city of Mosul from Islamic State militants. The forces' spokesman, Ahmed al-Asadi, said on Wednesday that the villages are located southwest of the town of Tal Afar, still held by the Islamic State group.



