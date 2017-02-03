Iraqi interpreter arrives in US after...

Iraqi interpreter arrives in US after ban scuttles his plans

15 hrs ago

Munther Alaskry and his family were just hours away from their dream as they boarded the final leg of a flight to the United States after waiting seven years for visas. But minutes after sitting down, they were yanked from the plane because President Donald Trump's immigration order banned Iraqis from entering America.

Chicago, IL

