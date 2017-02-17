Iran's leader calls Israel a 'fake' n...

Iran's leader calls Israel a 'fake' nation, 'dirty chapter'

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Iran's supreme leader has used the podium of a pro-Palestinian gathering in Tehran to call Israel a "fake" nation and a "dirty chapter" of history. The remarks by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday are some of his most vitriolic against the Jewish state, Iran's archenemy.

Chicago, IL

