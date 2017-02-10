Iranians welcome Farhadi's Oscar for ...

Iranians welcome Farhadi's Oscar for best foreign film

Iranians on Monday cheered the choice of one of their own for best foreign film Oscar, lauding director Asghar Farhadi's boycott of the Hollywood ceremony for his film "The Salesman" as an act of defiance against the Trump administration's executive order. Farhadi refused to attend the Academy Awards, announcing after the temporary U.S. travel ban was initially imposed last month for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries that he would not attend the ceremony - even if an exception was made for him.

