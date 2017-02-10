Iranians celebrate 1979 revolution wi...

Iranians celebrate 1979 revolution with rallies

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

TEHRAN, Iran - Iranians began a nationwide celebration Friday to commemorate the 38th anniversary of the 1979 revolution with rallies around the country, and President Hassan Rouhani called the new U.S. administration "a problem." Demonstrators in Tehran chanted traditional slogans against the U.S. and Israel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump says walls work: 'Just ask Israel' 5 hr True Judgment 13
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 12 hr Ize Found 71,360
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... 15 hr southern at heart 55
News Islamic State fighters reportedly calling Trump... Thu Imam 2
News Just What Is The Israel-Palestine Two-State Sol... Thu portstewart 2
News The Evil That Dare Not Speak Its Name: Israel's... (Jun '15) Thu yidfellas v USA 34
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... Thu yehoshooah adam 144
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,156 • Total comments across all topics: 278,752,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC