Iran defeats U.S. at freestyle wrestling world cup - Fri, 17 Feb 2017 PST
Iran's wrestling team Friday defeated the United States wrestling team to secure the gold medal at the Freestyle World Cup. During the final matches, Iranian wrestlers sealed a 5-3 victory against their American guests in the western Iranian city of Kermanshah.
