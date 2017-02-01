INTERNATIONAL: For Israeli leader, Tr...

INTERNATIONAL: For Israeli leader, Trump brings friendship -- and risks

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Jewish Journal

In this handout photo made on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, provided by the Israeli Government Press Office, Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump shakes hand with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash 43 min Mkz6 1
News Citing Arab bans on Israelis, Dutch anti-Islam ... 5 hr number four 11
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 7 hr Ize Found 71,334
News US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'... 11 hr o see the light 80
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 12 hr yehoshooah adam 111
News 'You're fired!' Trump's cruel streak shouldn't ... Tue silly rabbit 1
News Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump... Tue silly rabbit 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,320 • Total comments across all topics: 278,474,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC