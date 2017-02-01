In shift, Trump warns Israel against ...

In shift, Trump warns Israel against new settlements

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

President Donald Trump on Thursday warned Israel that constructing new settlements "may not be helpful" to Middle East peace efforts, shifting toward a tougher line with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government. Still, the White House made clear that the Trump administration "has not taken an official position on settlement activity," departing from previous administrations that have considered the settlements illegitimate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 35 min yehoshooah adam 117
News US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'... 36 min ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 84
News Israel interpret US settlements statement as gr... 2 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News The New World Order Hits Quebec City 2 hr BennyD 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 7 hr Ize Found 71,338
News Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash 10 hr Mkz6 3
News War of words between Turkey and Greece over Aeg... 10 hr Mkz6 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,941 • Total comments across all topics: 278,515,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC