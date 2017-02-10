Helicopter bombs vehicle amid power s...

Helicopter bombs vehicle amid power struggle in Yemen's Aden

An Apache helicopter from a Saudi-led military coalition wounded three Yemeni soldiers when it fired a missile at a military vehicle outside Aden International Airport on Sunday, Yemeni security officials said. The attack struck troops loyal to the airport's chief of security, who had refused to accept a government order that he be replaced.

