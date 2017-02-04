'He is a very normal young man'; Egyp...

'He is a very normal young man'; Egyptian suspect in attack near Louvre married with baby

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The London Free Press

The Louvre Museum reopened to the public Saturday morning, less than 24 hours after a machete-wielding assailant shouting "Allahu akbar!" attacked French soldiers guarding the sprawling building and was shot by them. The worldwide draw of the iconic museum in central Paris, host to thousands of artworks including the Mona Lisa, was on full display on a drizzly winter day as tourists filed by armed police and soldiers patrolling outside the site, which was closed immediately after Friday's attack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White House vows to fight judge's order on trav... 2 hr Mikey 11
News Emboldened by Amona evacuation, Palestinian may... 2 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump recognizes perils of settler enterprise 3 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... 3 hr Zeech 21
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 4 hr yehoshooah adam 124
News In shift, Trump warns Israel against new settle... 6 hr TRUMP 45 30
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 7 hr Plottmasteram 121,923
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,452 • Total comments across all topics: 278,564,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC