Hamas court in Gaza sentences 3 to death for alleged spying

Hamas military courts in Gaza have sentenced three Palestinians to death for allegedly spying for Israel and upheld the sentences of three others. Sunday's verdicts raise the number of people on death row to 10, a number likely to increase since others are still appealing their death sentences.

