France, Germany welcome 'useful' meeting with US on Syria
The foreign ministers of France and Germany voiced cautious optimism Friday about the willingness of the Trump administration to engage on Syria, after new U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson took part in a discussion about the issue on the sidelines of a diplomatic summit in Bonn, Germany. France's foreign minister, Jean-Marc Ayrault, said the meeting Friday was "particularly useful," noting that the meeting came a week before the U.N.-backed peace talks in Geneva are due to resume.
