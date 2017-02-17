Food is harder to find in west Mosul,...

Food is harder to find in west Mosul, say fleeing Iraqis

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

She didn't want to leave her home but her husband told her the alternative was that they would star... . In this Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 photo, residents from the western part of Mosul walk inside a camp east of the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News INTERNATIONAL: Israeli groups sue to stop settl... 9 hr yidfellas v USA 2
News 'Huge majority opposes one-state solution betwe... 10 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Heated hearing expected for Trump's pick for Is... 14 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 14 hr Ize Found 71,367
News Trump won't insist on a two-state solution for ... Thu coyote505 3
News Israeli right-wing buoyed by Netanyahua s visit... Thu Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump's ambassador pick is well-known figure in... Thu Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,429 • Total comments across all topics: 278,954,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC