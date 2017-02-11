Dominican paper apologizes for using Baldwin photo for Trump
This screen grab of the Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 digitized version of Dominican Republic's El Nacional print edition shows comedian Alec Baldwin doing his impression of President Donald Trump on a sA - AoSaturday Night Live,a sA - A1 next to a photo of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the paper's international page with the Spanish headline: a sA - AoTrump says settlements in Israel dona sA - A t favor peace." The Spanish caption under Baldwin's photo reads: "Donald Trump, president of U.S." The newspaper published an apology on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ambassador Haley opposed Palestinian UN appoint...
|50 min
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Ize Found
|71,363
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|8 hr
|Russian Ainu
|29
|Trump says walls work: 'Just ask Israel'
|Fri
|True Judgment
|13
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Fri
|southern at heart
|54
|Islamic State fighters reportedly calling Trump...
|Feb 9
|Imam
|2
|Just What Is The Israel-Palestine Two-State Sol...
|Feb 9
|portstewart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC