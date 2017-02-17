Death toll in Baghdad car bomb attack...

Death toll in Baghdad car bomb attack claimed by IS at 59

9 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

The death toll from a car bomb attack in a southern Baghdad neighborhood has reached 59 with 66 others injured, a police officer and medical sources said Friday. Authorities initially said the Thursday attack at an auto dealership in the al-Bayaa neighborhood killed at least 55 and wounded more than 60. The Islamic State group claimed credit for the bombing.

Chicago, IL

