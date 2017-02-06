Chinese navy wraps up visits to 4 Per...

Chinese navy wraps up visits to 4 Persian Gulf states

A Chinese navy task force has wrapped up visits to four Persian Gulf states in the latest sign of the navy's growing presence in the region. The Defense Ministry says the three ships departed Kuwait on Sunday after stopping in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

