Campaign to stop arms sales to Saudi Arabia moves to High Court
The Campaign Against Arms Trade says UK fighter jets and bombs sent to the Gulf state have been used in the conflict in Yemen in which thousands have died. The group is attacking the Government's refusal to suspend existing sales licences for weapons or military equipment and to halt the granting of new licences.
|New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements
|34 min
|Fcuk Dick
|2
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|1 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|46
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Ize Found
|71,352
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|4 hr
|Barmsweb
|141
|'Children of illegal immigrants flooding Tel Av...
|7 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Israel just passed a law legalizing West Bank s...
|7 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|US Jewish groups slam Israel's move to legalize...
|7 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
