British IS 'suicide bomber was former...

British IS 'suicide bomber was former Guantanamo Bay detainee'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Yeovil Express

The British IS fighter is said to have detonated an explosives-filled vehicle in a village to the south of Mosul, Iraq. A British Islamic State fighter who is believed to have carried out a suicide bombing in Iraq was a former Guantanamo Bay detainee, according to reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yeovil Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 2 hr Ize Found 71,378
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 2 hr Mike WA4D 152
News President Trump to skip trip to Palm Beach this... 12 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News The First Israeli Jew in Fatah's Parliament (Aug '09) 18 hr madoff zionism 15
News The Latest: Jordan's King sends Israel condolences 19 hr yidfellas v USA 3
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab 19 hr lavon affair 2
News Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14) 19 hr el chapo Gorka 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,725 • Total comments across all topics: 279,060,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC