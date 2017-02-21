British IS 'suicide bomber was former Guantanamo Bay detainee'
The British IS fighter is said to have detonated an explosives-filled vehicle in a village to the south of Mosul, Iraq. A British Islamic State fighter who is believed to have carried out a suicide bombing in Iraq was a former Guantanamo Bay detainee, according to reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yeovil Express.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Ize Found
|71,378
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|2 hr
|Mike WA4D
|152
|President Trump to skip trip to Palm Beach this...
|12 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|The First Israeli Jew in Fatah's Parliament (Aug '09)
|18 hr
|madoff zionism
|15
|The Latest: Jordan's King sends Israel condolences
|19 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|3
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|19 hr
|lavon affair
|2
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|19 hr
|el chapo Gorka
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC