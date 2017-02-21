(Battle for Mosul) Iraqi cops advance...

(Battle for Mosul) Iraqi cops advance on airport

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: The Standard

Iraqi federal police pushed their way into the perimeter of Mosul International Airport today, taking control of the runway amid fierce exchanges of fire with Islamic State militants hunkered down in several airport buildings, police officials said. The advance came as part of a major assault that started five days earlier to drive the Islamic State group from the western half of Mosul, Iraq... Iraqi federal police pushed their way into the perimeter of Mosul International Airport today, taking control of the runway amid fierce exchanges of fire with Islamic State militants hunkered down in several airport buildings, police officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 8 hr TRD 71,385
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 13 hr shkreli zionism 121,925
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab 13 hr israel is Sodom 3
News Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14) 13 hr zionism is racism 6
News 'Textbook teaches Christian, not Jewish connect... 16 hr Messianic114 1
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 23 hr Mike WA4D 152
News President Trump to skip trip to Palm Beach this... Tue Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,921 • Total comments across all topics: 279,080,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC