(Battle for Mosul) Iraqi cops advance on airport
Iraqi federal police pushed their way into the perimeter of Mosul International Airport today, taking control of the runway amid fierce exchanges of fire with Islamic State militants hunkered down in several airport buildings, police officials said. The advance came as part of a major assault that started five days earlier to drive the Islamic State group from the western half of Mosul, Iraq... Iraqi federal police pushed their way into the perimeter of Mosul International Airport today, taking control of the runway amid fierce exchanges of fire with Islamic State militants hunkered down in several airport buildings, police officials said.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|8 hr
|TRD
|71,385
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|13 hr
|shkreli zionism
|121,925
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|13 hr
|israel is Sodom
|3
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|13 hr
|zionism is racism
|6
|'Textbook teaches Christian, not Jewish connect...
|16 hr
|Messianic114
|1
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|23 hr
|Mike WA4D
|152
|President Trump to skip trip to Palm Beach this...
|Tue
|Jeff Brightone
|1
