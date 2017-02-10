Attacks near Syria town captured from...

Attacks near Syria town captured from IS kill 62

Two attacks near a Syrian town just captured by Turkish forces and Syrian opposition fighters from the Islamic State group killed at least 60 people, mostly civilians, and two Turkish soldiers on Friday, as the group retreats from one of its last remaining strongholds in northern Syria, Turkey's news agency and Syrian activists said. A suicide car bomb went off Friday outside a security office operated by Syrian opposition north of al-Bab, killing 60 people, mostly civilians who had gathered to return home to the town liberated from IS only a day earlier.

