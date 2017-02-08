Airstrikes on rebel-held Syrian distr...

Airstrikes on rebel-held Syrian district kill 9 civilians

A series of airstrikes on an opposition-held district in the Syrian city of Homs, presumably carried out by Russia or Syria, killed at least nine civilians on Wednesday, local activists said. Pro-government forces shelled the city's al-Waer neighborhood with tank and artillery fire in conjunction with the airstrikes, the Local Coordination Committees, an activist network, reported.

