Airlines in Iran: No tickets for Iranians holding US visas

" Foreign airlines have instructed Iranian travel agencies not to sell U.S.-bound flight tickets to Iranians holding U.S. visas after President Donald Trump's executive order banning visas for seven Muslim countries, including Iran. The move comes even though a U.S. judge on Friday temporarily blocked the ban, siding with two states that urged a nationwide hold on the executive order that has launched legal battles across the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.