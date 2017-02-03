Airlines in Iran: No tickets for Iran...

Airlines in Iran: No tickets for Iranians holding US visas

" Foreign airlines have instructed Iranian travel agencies not to sell U.S.-bound flight tickets to Iranians holding U.S. visas after President Donald Trump's executive order banning visas for seven Muslim countries, including Iran. The move comes even though a U.S. judge on Friday temporarily blocked the ban, siding with two states that urged a nationwide hold on the executive order that has launched legal battles across the country.

