Airlines in Iran: No tickets for Iranians holding US visas
" Foreign airlines have instructed Iranian travel agencies not to sell U.S.-bound flight tickets to Iranians holding U.S. visas after President Donald Trump's executive order banning visas for seven Muslim countries, including Iran. The move comes even though a U.S. judge on Friday temporarily blocked the ban, siding with two states that urged a nationwide hold on the executive order that has launched legal battles across the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|23 min
|jadooxtv
|17
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|1 hr
|rikki
|123
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|6 hr
|TRD
|71,341
|In shift, Trump warns Israel against new settle...
|8 hr
|Retribution
|26
|No end in sight to Syria's savage sieges despit...
|Fri
|henry
|2
|US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'...
|Fri
|o see the light
|85
|In twist, Trump embraces pillars of Obamaa s fo...
|Fri
|Retribution
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC