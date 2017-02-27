Acclaimed Vancouver author Deborah Campbell receives Freedom to Read Award
Campbell was the unanimous choice for the honour, which is presented annually by the Writers' Union of Canada in recognition of work that is "passionately supportive of free expression." Last fall, she was awarded the $60,000 Hilary Weston Writers' Trust Prize for Nonfiction for "A Disappearance in Damascus: A Story of Friendship and Survival in the Shadow of War" .
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|5 hr
|TRD
|71,401
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|12 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|180
|Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06)
|17 hr
|Lorraine Belloni
|58
|Ellison, in run up to DNC chair election, calls...
|Sun
|Faith Michigan
|6
|Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09)
|Feb 24
|Sneaky Phart
|124
|Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess
|Feb 24
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ...
|Feb 24
|Faith Michigan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC