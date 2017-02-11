7 Pakistani fishermen jailed in Yemen for 10 years returned
Najum Abbasi, a spokesman for the International Committee of the Red Cross, said Saturday that the fishermen who hail from coastal areas in the provinces of Baluchistan and Sindh, had crossed international water boundaries 10 years ago and were detained by authorities in Yemen. He said the fishermen had been held in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, and were released as a result of collaborated efforts by the ICRC and Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
