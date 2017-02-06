2 magnitude 5.3 earthquakes jolt Turkey; minor damage caused
Villagers stand in front of a damaged house after two quakes, both with preliminary magnitudes of 5.3, jolted Turkey's northern Aegean coast, in Yukarikoy village Canakkale province, Monday, February 6, 2017, damaging dozens of homes in at least five villages and injuring several people. Two earthquakes with preliminary magnitudes of 5.3 jolted Turkey's northern Aegean coast on Monday, February 6 damaging dozens of homes in at least five villages and injuring at least five people.
