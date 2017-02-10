10 Things to Know for Today

Adele accepts the award for album of the year for "25" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. 1. NEARLY 200,000 UNDER EVACUATION ORDER NEAR CALIFORNIA DAM Authorities in Oroville warn an emergency spillway in the United States' tallest dam is in danger of failing and could unleash flood waters on towns below.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.