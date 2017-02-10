10 Things to Know for Today
Adele accepts the award for album of the year for "25" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. 1. NEARLY 200,000 UNDER EVACUATION ORDER NEAR CALIFORNIA DAM Authorities in Oroville warn an emergency spillway in the United States' tallest dam is in danger of failing and could unleash flood waters on towns below.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|9 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Germany said to scrap summit with Israel over o...
|15 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|17 hr
|Ainu
|32
|Netanyahu pledges to promote 'responsible polic...
|Sun
|Captain Yesterday
|1
|Ambassador Haley opposed Palestinian UN appoint...
|Sun
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sun
|Ize Found
|71,363
|Trump says walls work: 'Just ask Israel'
|Feb 10
|True Judgment
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC