10 Things to Know for Thursday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today, Feb. 23. Conservatives praise the Trump administration's rollback of public school bathroom requirements for transgender students, while transgender rights advocates vow to overcome a major setback. Resentment over the proposed border wall and immigration crackdown in the U.S. threatens to sour a meeting between Mexico's president and Trump's chiefs of diplomacy and homeland security.

