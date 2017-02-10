10 Things to Know for Monday
A user holds a Samsung Tab S3 Android tablet, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, during a press briefing in New York. The new tablet will come with many of Samsung's fire-prone Note 7's features, including an S Pen stylus and a richly colored screen.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|13 min
|Ize Found
|71,400
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|5 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|180
|Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06)
|10 hr
|Lorraine Belloni
|58
|Ellison, in run up to DNC chair election, calls...
|Sun
|Faith Michigan
|6
|Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09)
|Feb 24
|Sneaky Phart
|124
|Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess
|Feb 24
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ...
|Feb 24
|Faith Michigan
|1
