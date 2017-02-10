10 Things to Know for Friday
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes due to fighting between Iraqi special forces and Islamic State militants, on the western side of Mosul, Iraq, Thursday, Feb. 2017. The Iraqi security forces advance comes as part of a major assault that started five days earlier to drive Islamic State militants from the western half of Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city.
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|7 hr
|TRD
|71,389
|McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates...
|9 hr
|okimar
|6
|Middle Israel:Under new management
|11 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|15 hr
|Dead Mothers Club
|156
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Wed
|shkreli zionism
|121,925
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Wed
|israel is Sodom
|3
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|Wed
|zionism is racism
|6
