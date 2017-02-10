10 ISIL suicide bombers killed in fierce clashes during attack on Turkish base in Syria
A total of 10 Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant suicide bombers were killed in fierce clashes with Ankara-backed Free Syrian Army members during an attack on a temporary base belonging to the Turkish army in northern Syria, the Turkish military has said. In a written statement issued on Feb. 15, the Turkish General Staff said that at around 09:10 a.m. on Feb. 15, a bomb-laden vehicle along with around eight to 10 ISIL militants tried to attack a temporary base belonging to the Turkish forces positioned in the south of the northern Syrian town of al-Bab.
