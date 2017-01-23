Yemeni government forces take strategic port of Mokha
SANAA, Yemen - Forces allied with the internationally-recognized government of Yemen seized control of a strategic Red Sea port on Monday after waging an assault against Shiite rebels, a top military commander said. Brig.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|13 hr
|Listen
|76
|'God is not against building walls'; Pastor Rob...
|15 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|12
|Netanyahu confirms February White House visit
|17 hr
|Le Jimbo
|9
|Donald Trump may move US Embassy in Israel
|19 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|The world reacts as Donald Trump takes power
|Mon
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|3
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Sun
|Listen
|11
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sun
|TRD
|71,320
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC