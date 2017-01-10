Winged bull, drone-topped ice cream up for Trafalgar Sq spot
A recreation of an ancient sculpture destroyed by the Islamic State group is among finalists for a place in London's Trafalgar Square. Michael Rakowitz's replica of an Assyrian figure of a winged-bull deity, known as lamassu, from the Iraqi city of Mosul is among five contenders for a spot on the square's "fourth plinth," a platform for public art.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|8 hr
|TRD
|71,313
|ZOA Rips Nikki Haley as UN Ambassador Over Isra...
|9 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|15 hr
|Dietz
|74
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|18 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|27
|Trump: 'I did not forget' Jerusalem embassy mov...
|19 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Power shortages leave Gaza in the dark
|Wed
|Qasooma
|1
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|Tue
|Listen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC