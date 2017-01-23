Visa mix-up: Syrian refugee who found...

Visa mix-up: Syrian refugee who founded N.S. chocolatier stopped at U.S. border

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

A Syrian refugee whose family has established a thriving chocolate-making business in northern Nova Scotia says U.S. border officials prevented him from entering the United States on the weekend because he didn't have a visa, as required by law. He said he had been invited to speak with the governor of Vermont, and was also planning to speak at a local school and a radio station about his family's successful business, Peace by Chocolate, in Antigonish, N.S. He thought the governor's invitation would be all he needed to cross the border, but he soon learned that most permanent residents of Canada require a visa and a passport to enter the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'... 1 hr inbred Genius 1
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 16 hr Listen 76
News 'God is not against building walls'; Pastor Rob... 18 hr South Knox Hombre 12
News Netanyahu confirms February White House visit 20 hr Le Jimbo 9
News Donald Trump may move US Embassy in Israel 22 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News The world reacts as Donald Trump takes power Mon Moses Kestenbaum ODA 3
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Sun Listen 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,761 • Total comments across all topics: 278,201,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC