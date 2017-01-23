Visa mix-up: Syrian refugee who founded N.S. chocolatier stopped at U.S. border
A Syrian refugee whose family has established a thriving chocolate-making business in northern Nova Scotia says U.S. border officials prevented him from entering the United States on the weekend because he didn't have a visa, as required by law. He said he had been invited to speak with the governor of Vermont, and was also planning to speak at a local school and a radio station about his family's successful business, Peace by Chocolate, in Antigonish, N.S. He thought the governor's invitation would be all he needed to cross the border, but he soon learned that most permanent residents of Canada require a visa and a passport to enter the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'...
|1 hr
|inbred Genius
|1
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|16 hr
|Listen
|76
|'God is not against building walls'; Pastor Rob...
|18 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|12
|Netanyahu confirms February White House visit
|20 hr
|Le Jimbo
|9
|Donald Trump may move US Embassy in Israel
|22 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|The world reacts as Donald Trump takes power
|Mon
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|3
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Sun
|Listen
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC